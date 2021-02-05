Pets There are major problems with the availability of the most common NSAID in cats

The disruption is due to growing demand and a coronavirus pandemic.

Cats the most common NSAID has suffered from major supply disruptions since the end of last year. The difficulties in supplying meloxicam products are due to the increased use of the medicine and the production problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Medicines containing meloxicam are used to treat pain in many pets as well as farm animals. Oral medicines for cats are sold in Finland under four different marketing names.

Orion Pharma Veterinary Medicines sells Meloxidyl manufactured in France by Ceva in Finland. Its availability has been disrupted since November.

“Demand for meloxicam products for small animals has recently increased in Finland. For meloxidyl, we have increased order volumes, but this will only affect the availability of the product in the slightly longer term, ”Sales Director, Veterinarian Hannu Marttila Orion Pharma talks about veterinary medicines.

According to him, cat health care has long been a growing trend, which is further reflected in the demand for medicines registered for cats.

“Demand for meloxidyl has also been boosted from time to time by supply disruptions for other products, which are difficult to predict in our own order quantities,” says Marttila.

In addition to meloxidyl, Fimea has been reported to have problems with the availability of the meloxicam product under the name Metacam.

Head of Clinic Teija Immonen Evidensia Cat Clinic Felina from Helsinki says that at the moment no medicine for cats made by any manufacturer has been available.

“When we haven’t received any oral suspensions for cats, we’ve used chewable tablets for dogs. They have been able to dose the dose to a normal-sized cat, but not to a small-sized cat, with moderate accuracy, ”says Immonen.

Meloxicam is used in cats to relieve pain, for example, in connection with fever or inflammatory disease. In addition, the drug is prescribed for surgical patients as well as for the treatment of chronic pain, for example in patients with osteoarthritis.

“The owner gives the medicine orally to the cat at home,” says Immonen.

Another painkiller can also be used for cats, but according to Immonen, its use already requires the ability to apply from a veterinarian.

Fortunately, meloxicam injections have been available all the time.

“None of our cats have been left in the lurch due to meloxicam deficiencies. If necessary, the cat can visit the clinic once a day so that the nurse injects the medicine under the skin, ”says Immonen.

The drug the increase in demand is not the only reason for its difficulties in availability, but the coronavirus pandemic also plays a role. Medicines sold under the name Metacam are made in Mexico. Both pack sizes for the Metacam series for cats are out of medication.

“Manufacturer Boehringer Ingelheim has informed us that the covid-19 pandemic has affected and will continue to affect the operations of the manufacturing site in Mexico. The situation is still uncertain, ”said the director, a veterinarian Susanna Peiponen Vetcare says about Finland.

According to Peiponen, the pharmaceutical manufacturer expects the situation to improve during the first quarter of the year.

Teija Immonen advises cat owners to consult a veterinarian when treating a pet.

“In the treatment of chronic pain, meloxicam can be omitted for a while if necessary, as other forms of pain relief, such as gabapentin preparations, are usually used in cats with osteoarthritis,” says Immonen.