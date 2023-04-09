Pets | The Waylon dog was on the run for four months – It wandered along Päijät-Hämet and Kymenlaakso until it ended up in South Karelia

The dog ran away from its owner in the forest in Orimattila. That started the dog’s four-month adventure around Päijät-Hämet and Kymenlaakso.

On Friday November 18, from Helsinki Jukka Viljanen was putting a cabin on winter rolls in Orimattila, Päijät-Hämee. Before going home, he decided to go to the forest to see the last autumn leaves. At the same time, the Waylon dog would get some exercise.

Waylon is a six-year-old rescue dog brought to Finland from Viipur, which the Viljasets had acquired six weeks earlier for their home in Helsinki. Before that, the dog had spent almost its entire life in a Vyborg kennel.

However, the forest trip in Orimattila went wrong. In the forest, the lock on Waylon’s leash failed and the dog ran away.

That was the beginning of Waylon’s incredible escape journey, which ended only four months and hundreds of kilometers later in South Karelia.

Canine after escaping, Jukka Viljanen stayed in his cabin for a week to look for it.

He contacted Etsijäkoiraliitto, which is a voluntary organization that helps in the search for lost animals. From there, volunteers from Kouvola came to help Viljanen Tiina and Heikki Turunen with search dogs. They set a trap near the cabin, where they hoped the dog would go.

Waylon stayed in the vicinity of the cabin for several days. It would walk around the cottage’s yard as well, but it didn’t get trapped.

Then Waylon lost, but only for a moment.

Updates about the dog were made on Facebook in numerous groups where information about runaway pets was shared.

Sightings of the dog began to become more and more distant. The dog first moved in the Päijät-Häme area, but then moved further east to Kymenlaakso.

Waylon moved at night. It went to the bird feeding places to steal tallow sticks and the scraps left by hunters. It was recorded in the images of surveillance and game cameras.

Viljanen and Turuset set off whenever there were sightings of the dog. Various traps were set from place to place.

However, it was difficult to offend Karkulainen. Waylon was very timid and easily fled the scene when disturbed in any way.

“We were always a little behind. The dog always had time to continue the journey forward”, says Viljanen.

Was spent weeks, months.

There were sightings of the dog from, for example, Lahti, Lapinjärvi, Myrskylä, Elimää, Pyhtää, Kotka, Miehikkälä, Virojoki and Luumäe.

“During the four months, there were sometimes periods when it was in a state of flux. But almost all the time, based on people’s observations, we were relatively on the map, where it has moved. This was a great help in the search,” says Viljanen.

In January in Kotka, Viljanen managed to catch a glimpse of Waylon, but the dog continued to run away.

“Sometimes I felt hopeless when I didn’t hear anything about it. Every day I wonder where it is. It made me even more anxious when I looked at the meter to see that it was ten degrees below zero outside,” says Viljanen.

Waylon was observed even further east, as far as South Karelia.

In the Kasari region, near the border between Lappeenranta and Luumäki, the dog found a bird feeding place where meat was also available. The place was peaceful, so Waylon visited it several nights.

Viljanen and Turuset took a large trap fence equipped with a motion detector and a camera to the site. Meat was used as a lure. The camera sent a picture to Viljanen’s email when it detected movement.

The trap fence was in place for several nights, until the night before March 23rd, it started happening.

“Waylon had gone past the fence at eleven o’clock. I thought it might go there now. At two o’clock in the morning, we saw that now the trap has been triggered and the dog is inside the enclosure,” says Viljanen.

He left that place at night with his son towards South Karelia. The Search Dog Association’s Turuset also set off from Kouvola. The owner of the bird feeding place made sure the dog didn’t break the trap and run away.

At half past five in the morning, the Viljasets reached the fugitive. Waylon was calm in the large trap and recognized his master.

At two o’clock in the morning the trap had been sprung, and the dog was in there. Game camera image.

Four months of searching and excitement had finally come to an end.

“When I found it, the feeling was incredibly great. That it ended like this. The end result could have been something else,” says Viljanen.

“Four months is a crazy time. There have also been severe frosts. He has had an incredible journey.”

The distance between Orimattila and the discovery site is about one hundred kilometers. When the dog’s turns along Päijät-Hämet, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia are added to the journey, Viljanen estimates that hundreds of kilometers have accumulated on Waylon’s odometer.

However, according to Viljanen, the dog was in surprisingly good condition considering the conditions. According to the vet, it had only lost a little weight and muscle.

Cereal is grateful to Turus and other volunteers who took the trouble to search and trace the fugitive.

“Without them, we would never have caught it,” he says.

“The activity of the search dog association was absolutely invaluable. And the fact that people reported their findings. Quite a few also left food there so that the dog would stop there. People’s desire to help is incredible.”

After returning to his home in Helsinki, Waylon immediately slipped back into his role as a house dog.

“It was immediately as if it had never been anywhere. Now it has perhaps been a bit more social and wants to be involved in everything. It now enjoys the warmth, snacks and food at home,” says Viljanen.

Waylon lying on a blanket at home in Helsinki.

