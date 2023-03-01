Pets | The time for keeping dogs starts – dogs can only be kept free in the built-up area in fenced areas and dog parks

If the dog owner neglects the leash obligation and violates the regulations, he can be fined.

Dogs the detention period outside built-up areas begins today on Wednesday.

The retention period lasts from the first day of March until the middle of August. The purpose of keeping dogs is to protect the breeding and breeding peace of wild animals.

The detention period according to the Hunting Act applies to dogs older than five months. The dog must be kept leashed or in such a way that it can be leashed immediately, reminds police.

In built-up areas, dogs may only be kept free in fenced yards, gardens or other areas intended for dogs, such as dog parks.

“If the dog owner violates these regulations, he can be fined for violating the provisions of the Hunting Act or, in a built-up area, a traffic fine for violating the public order law,” says the Police Inspectorate Kai Vepsäläinen in the bulletin.

The police say that they take temporary possession of dogs every year on the basis of the Hunting Act or the Animal Protection Act. If the dog owner continuously neglects the obligation to restrain and lets his dog run free, the animal protection authorities have the opportunity to take the dog away from the owner based on the Animal Protection Act.

“Often these are about dogs that are repeatedly let loose, and whose owners do not take care of their obligations in an adequate way,” says Vepsäläinen.