Pets | The family’s dog had to be euthanized – Puruluu started showing serious symptoms

Pets|Salma Saarinen’s family’s 9-year-old Tibetan Mastiff ate Hau-Hau Champion chews. After a couple of days, the dog Jekku was taken to the vet paralyzed.

On Monday August 26, around six in the afternoon, from Tampere Salma Saarinen got a phone call from his mother that the family dog ​​Jekku needs to be taken to the vet.

“Mother heard the commotion and went to see what it was about. Jeku’s back legs had failed, and he couldn’t get up anymore,” says Saarinen.