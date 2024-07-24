Pets | Teens tortured their stolen pet spider to death – Uploaded the video online

Pets|The boys kicked the spider and set it on fire, says the owner of the pet shop.

Teenage boys yesterday, Tuesday, they picked up a tarantula from a pet store and took the animal to a nearby park. There the boys gutted the arachnid and set it on fire. They recorded the fight on video and uploaded it to the internet.

Owner of Turku-based pet shop Tropicals Tino Anttila says that a group of boys grabbed a plastic jar that contained a small tarantula. The animal was in a plastic jar, because it had just arrived at the shop. Anttila was not present at the store during the event.

“The seller didn’t have time to monitor the events in the situation, and I heard that the boys would have filmed the theft situation as well,” says Anttila.

Boys about one-year-old Lasiodora parahybana, which comes from South America, started the journey. The species of tarantula in question is a very peaceful animal that lives up to more than 20 years old. A one-year-old is still small, but the animal can grow to almost 30 centimeters. A young tarantula eats mostly crickets and small insects. The adult eats, among other things, cockroaches and mice.

Eyewitnesses the boys were coming from sports training, so Anttila was able to find out the information of the boys’ coach already on Tuesday evening. The identities of the two boys are now known.

Anttila has not yet filed a criminal complaint.

“I think it’s my duty as a pet dealer to report a case like this to the authorities,” says Anttila.

Anttila says that he does not remember a similar case from his own career. In addition to spiders, the Tropicals store also sells other exotic animals such as snakes. Some people have a very negative attitude towards some animal species.

“Tarantulas cause opinions one way or the other, but the animals themselves are not to blame for that. Sometimes I feel that young people’s thoughts are very inconsiderate and cold towards everything that is a little different.”

Anttila hopes that parents would teach their children how to treat animals.

“On the other hand, if parents are also killing vipers with a shovel and trampling spiders to death, what can you expect from the children,” sighs Anttila.