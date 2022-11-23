Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pets | Sanni Merikallio was shocked after calculating how much money is spent on dogs

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

Sanni Merikallio was especially surprised by how much money goes into the dog’s vet bills. We are ready to invest more and more in dogs. The background is, among other things, considering the individual needs of pets, says the researcher.

Sanni Merikallio has two dogs: the Welsh Springer Spaniel Liisa (on the left), who joined the family this fall, and the one-year-old Border Terrier Bob. A lot of money has gone into Bob’s vet bills in particular. Picture: Jasmine Färling / HS

Roosa Oksanen HS

2:00 am | Updated 15:36

When Sanni Merikallio calculated how much money has been spent on the family’s dogs in total, the result surprised me.

The Merikallio family has two dogs: one-year-old Border Terrier Bob and Welsh Springer Spaniel Liisa, who only joined the family this fall.

See also  Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuorella is in a hurry, from the Davis Cup straight to France and immediately there was a victory

#Pets #Sanni #Merikallio #shocked #calculating #money #spent #dogs

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sedan cars: Corolla and Civic are the most searched on the internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.