Pets | Sanni Merikallio was shocked after calculating how much money is spent on dogs

Sanni Merikallio was especially surprised by how much money goes into the dog’s vet bills. We are ready to invest more and more in dogs. The background is, among other things, considering the individual needs of pets, says the researcher.

Sanni Merikallio has two dogs: the Welsh Springer Spaniel Liisa (on the left), who joined the family this fall, and the one-year-old Border Terrier Bob. A lot of money has gone into Bob’s vet bills in particular.

When Sanni Merikallio calculated how much money has been spent on the family’s dogs in total, the result surprised me.

The Merikallio family has two dogs: one-year-old Border Terrier Bob and Welsh Springer Spaniel Liisa, who only joined the family this fall.