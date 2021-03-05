Pets Research: The dog makes the home microbiota richer and more diverse

Research samples were collected from hundreds of Finnish and German homes.

Pet dog make the home microbiota richer and more versatile. Dog homes had a much more diverse and abundant microbiota than dog-free homes. This was observed Scientific Reports in a recent study published in the journal.

The study looked at the effect of the dog on the microbe of the indoor air in the home.

Allergens, hair and microbes are released into the indoor air from dogs. They also carry outdoor soil indoors in their fur and paws.

“The richness of bacteria was higher in the samples taken during the molten soil than in the samples taken during the snow cover. The diversity of the home bacterial system has been linked in previous studies to a reduced risk of asthma and allergies, ”says THL’s specialist researcher Anne Karvonen.

The researchers analyzed microbes from room dust samples collected from a total of 182 Finnish homes in urban and sparsely populated areas and 284 German city homes. About one in three Finnish homes participating in the study had a dog, while German homes had dogs in only six percent of the homes surveyed.

Relatively more bacteria were identified from dog-inhabited homes, most likely from the dog’s own microbiota, such as the nose, skin, mouth, and gastrointestinal tract. The effect of the dog on the home fungal microbiota, i.e. yeasts and molds, was less.

Researchers plan to find out in the future whether certain bacteria attached to dogs protect children living at home from upper respiratory tract infections in early childhood.

“If so, in the future we would be able to shape the indoor air in the home in a health-promoting direction,” says THL’s Visiting Researcher, Pediatrician Jenni Mäki.

In addition to the pet, the microbiota of the indoor air in the home is also affected by several other factors, such as the number of people, the living environment (urban or rural), the storage of firewood indoors, and possible moisture damage to the home.

The Department of Health and Welfare from Finland, Kuopio University Hospital and the University of Eastern Finland participated in the study.