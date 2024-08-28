Pets | New information about the bone that has caused dogs to vomit: The product is suspected of being faulty, do not give it to your dog

Pets|The announcement of a possible recall will be made today in the morning.

Dog food brand A product defect is suspected in Hau-Hau Champion’s chewing bone. The suspicion concerns 500 grams light roll packagingsays Prima Pet Premium, which manufactures the product, in its announcement.

The company’s CEO Timo Pärssinen tells STT that the product should not be given to dogs for the time being due to the suspicion of a product defect.

The product has been sent to the laboratory for testing, but it will take at least a week to get the results.

Pärssinen saysthat the decision on the possible recall of the product will possibly be made today in the morning.

The company has received about 15 contacts regarding the product by yesterday afternoon. The product has been suspected of causing vomiting and malaise in dogs.

He told about it earlier, for example Turku Sanomat.