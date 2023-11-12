Pets | Nakke is approximately at the level of a 3-year-old child and behaves like a human – This is how it became Finland’s most famous talking parrot

Perhaps Finland’s most famous talking parrot Nakke, 26, introduces his home and family in this story. The bathroom, in particular, is Nake’s domain, and the furniture has been tuned to suit its own taste. When Nakke goes outside, it also chats to visitors.

“Rumor”belongs to the stairwell in Helsinki’s Vallila.

Gray parrot Nakke it screams there. It is already waiting for guests in the doorway of the hall like a small fertile dog.

The owners of Nake also live here Tapio and Pirjo Korpi. Nakke calls them mamma and papa, so we call them by these titles in this story as well.