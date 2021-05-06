Thursday, May 6, 2021
Pets Irish president gave a TV interview, but the dog wanted to play – the video shows how President Pokka does not disappoint

by admin
May 6, 2021
in World
0

The young Bernese Mountain Dog wanted to play with his master.

6.5. 11:54

Irish president Michael D. Higgins gave a television interview to the country’s public broadcaster when the family’s young Bernese Mountain Dog wanted to steal attention for himself. According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

The dog challenged the president to play by whining and slapping his hand, but President Pokka held in front of the cameras.

Misneach, a seven-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog, is the second Bernese Mountain Dog owned by President Higgins, says The Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Misneach means courage. The dog moved into the house in March as a friend of a dog named Bród.

Interview was made in the country’s capital, Dublin, on 2 May. The subject was serious: an Irish actor Tom Hickeyn death, which had occurred on May 1.

The Bernese Mountain Dog is currently considered mainly a family and companion dog. Bernese Mountain Dogs is said to be attached deeply into their owners and happy to spend their time close to them.

.
