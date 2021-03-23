The months of strict confinement imposed by the British Government locked millions of Britons in their homes. To make the confinement more bearable, many bought pets to brighten up the quarantine. Months later, some regret it and now sell the animals online or deliver them to shelters. Animal rights organizations warn that hundreds of pets could end up on the streets.

It is colloquially said that the dog is man’s best friend. And it seems that, for many, during the transformation of routines and a limited lifetime of social interaction forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, pets became the ideal companion.

During the initial months of the pandemic there was an explosion in the demand for pets, especially cute puppies that came to the homes of thousands of Britons, some of them in exchange for large sums of money.

An animal not only helped to cope with the lack of contact with other humans, but it became the best excuse to go out in the long months of restrictions.

However, with the same euphoria with which they arrived at their new homes, many of these pets are being sold online or given to animal shelters. Keeping a pet takes a lot of money and time on the part of its caregivers.

In some cases, the dogs are even being abandoned in the streets or parks, something that generates a strong physical and emotional impact on the animals.

According to the rescue center in London Battersea Cats and Dogs, 40% of those who bought pets during lockdowns “admitted that they had not previously planned to have a dog.”

“While this may have been an ideal time for many families to acquire a new pet, we fear that some people have not thought about a long-term commitment to caring for a pet and we are concerned that in the next year we will see more pets being abandoned, neglected or handed over to shelters, ”Amy Ockelford, spokeswoman for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), said in an interview with France 24 en Español.

“Pandemic puppies”, pandemic puppies

Advertisements for the sale and purchase of animals abound in various internet portals throughout the country. And it is that many owners of the “pandemic puppies”, pandemic puppies in English, lost their jobs or their financial circumstances changed as a result of the strong impact of the pandemic on the national economy.

“The dogs in our care are due to an unforeseen change in circumstances or because owners did not do enough research before purchasing their pet and did not realize how much time, responsibility or cost it would take to care for them,” says Ockelford.

According to figures from the Kennel Club, 39% of those who rehoused their dogs did so because of a change in their circumstances, while 11% felt unable to cope with their requirements due to working hours or the like.

Archive image. © Chee Gin Tan

Professional caregivers are in trouble too

Animal defense organizations also warn of the financial impact they suffered during the pandemic. Many are non-profit entities and they stopped receiving the usual donations and resources, but continue to offer a temporary home and food for the animals.

“We will make sure they receive the veterinary treatment they may need, as well as sterilization, vaccination and microchipping. Our staff works incredibly hard to evaluate our dogs so we can match them to the right homes, ”says Ockelford.

Many entities have a shared concern: that abandoned pets will grow up in the near future. According to Battersea Cats and Dogs, stray dogs in the UK could increase by as much as 27% in the next five years.

Another concern that surrounds is that, when the pandemic is completely overcome in the country and a new normal is established that allows the massive return of workers to their offices, pets will no longer receive the care and attention they need.

“20% of buyers are not sure if a puppy will continue to adapt to their lifestyle after restrictions are lifted and 18% of buyers are not sure how they will care for their dog when they return to work.” according to the Kennel Club.

Battersea Cats and Dogs advises those who still want to buy a pet online to make sure that what they are offering is true and the animals are not sick. And, above all, that they are sure that they will be able to offer the pet the care it needs.