Pets | In May, the big one starts: Registering all dogs in Finland – This is how it should be done

Registration costs, but online less than on paper.

The Food Agency maintained dog registry opens for individuals in the second week of May. All dogs must be entered in the register.

Most of the dogs are under the control of private individuals and they are registered in the register with a personal identification number.

The dog’s information can be entered in the registry either electronically or on a paper form. Electronic registration costs 10 euros and paper 19 euros.

Electronic registration can be done at the website koirarekisteri.ruokavirasto.fiand the instructions for paper registration are also on the agency’s website.

Registration became mandatory at the turn of the year, but due to technical problems, the register will be used from May 8.

In addition, dogs born after the turn of the year should have already been microchipped at three months of age at the latest, or earlier if the owner of the puppy has changed.

At the latest in August, the registration of dogs under the control of companies and associations for the y-code will be opened.

The dog register is a keeper and not an owner register, and the owner of the dog decides which code to register the dog for.

It is possible that there will be situations during the change phase where, when the holder changes, it is not possible to make a notification immediately. If a private person acquires a dog from an operator with a y ID, he must register the dog in the registry. If the operator acquires a dog from a private person, the exchange can be registered when the operator’s business has been opened.

A dog can be registered for the Y code, for example, if it is part of a business activity. This can be the case in a dog sled company or as a mold dog, or in associations or companies where dogs are sold, passed on or cared for longer than usual. These can be, for example, rescue organizations, importation of puppies or breeding activities as a business.

If a dog does not register, the authority may issue an invitation to do so. If this is not enough, an official order can be issued, which can be enhanced by a fine.

In addition, the regional administrative agency and ely center can impose a penalty fee of at least 300–5,000 euros for neglecting the identification mark.

There are an estimated 700,000 dogs in Finland, around 200,000 unchipped.