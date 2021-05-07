Friday, May 7, 2021
Pets In China, at least 160 puppies and kittens were rescued from mail parcels

May 7, 2021
in World
At least four puppies had died in the parcel before the matter was revealed.

Animal activists found in China about 160 puppies and kittens in stock crammed into parcels to be sent around the country.

The discovery was made on May 3 in the city of Chengdu in central China. According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

Packages was leaving by express mail up to 1,700 kilometers to Shenzhen.

Four puppies were found dead in the packages. Many of the puppies suffer from various infections.

The authorities are investigating the case. Mailing of live animals is prohibited in China.

The related transport company ZTO Express published an apology on its website on 4 May. The company said it had taken appropriate steps to prevent this.

