Pets | Hotels, rooftop parks and spas are being built for luxury dogs in the USA, and it has nothing to do with animal love, says a researcher

American apartment buildings are now building spas and rooftop parks for dogs. Restaurants offer “champagne”, hairdressing salons offer fur dyeing. It doesn't tell about animal love, says the researcher.

Senja Larsen

18:00 | Updated 22:05

Tnow dogs don't have to beg. In the display case there are pieces of taste like in the most luxurious bakery.

We are in San Francisco, in the party space of a dog boutique decorated with gold and neon lights. Three Yorkshire terriers are reaching for the dog stroller: Tesla, Watts and Bolt. Everyone is wearing a cute dog outfit.