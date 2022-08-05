Pets | Clara dog’s holiday budget is 340 euros and the owner would be willing to pay even more – Pet hotels have experienced record congestion this summer

According to entrepreneurs, dog hotels have been very popular this summer. More chains are now expanding, and this week an airport hotel for dogs was opened.

from Helsinki Barking can be heard in the lobby of Tassumafia’s dog hotel on Wednesday afternoon. A group of dogs bark at the door. Clara, a Spanish water dog, is included, who is about to spend her first full day at a hotel.

The day has started with breakfast and outdoor activities. Then the program includes playing and sleeping. Tassumafian Miina Mäkinen Clara hasn’t really played with other dogs, but she has enjoyed being chewed.

This is two-year-old Clara’s third time at the dog hotel this year, owner Marika Olofsson tells over the phone.

Now Clara is at the hotel for six days while the Olofsson family vacations in Central Europe.

Olofsson pays a total of 340 euros for the accommodation. According to his calculations, it is about two-thirds of the price of hotel accommodation for one person in the family on this trip.

“After all, it’s a big part of the holiday budget. In addition to four people, you have to budget for a dog.”

However, Olofsson would be willing to pay more if necessary.

“I’m not looking for a cheaper one to save a few euros. The most important thing is that Clara is in a good place.”

In Marika Olofsson’s opinion, Koirahotelli is convenient, because if you make a reservation in time, the care of the dog can be easily arranged at the desired time. PHOTO: MARIKA OLOFSSON

In dog hotels has had enough customers this summer, when people have been able to travel again.

In July, the CEO of Tassumafia was sold to customers Henrikki Jussilan along no-wait. The change is big compared to last summer, when the chain started hotel operations.

“Last year there was maybe one weekend when the hotel was full,” says Jussila.

When Corona started to ease in the spring, the company dared to invest in expansion. The chain’s second pet hotel opened this week at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, where the chain also offers other pet services.

Now another hotel is waiting for its first customers. According to Jussila, the plan has been to create an “A-class pet hotel” aimed at business and holiday travelers. For example, it has its own dog park.

“People pay for services: when they go on a holiday or business trip, they can drive to the airport, drop off the dog for us and go on the trip in a good mood.”

Tassumafia’s Miina Mäkinen walks Clara (left) and Rerun.

Also the Doggies & Kitties chain, founded in 2016, plans to continue expanding. The chain is described on the website as “Finland’s first growth company in the pet hotel business”.

The chain has hotels in Seinäjoki, Ylöjärvi, Hämeenlinna and Jyväskylä. The latter two are run by franchisees.

Corona affected the company dramatically, says the CEO Kirsi Hautakangas. The Porvoo office, which was established half a year before the start of the pandemic, had to stop its operations.

Last May, however, the number of reservations exploded.

“Since the middle of May, the weekends have been full, and in July the week was pretty much full as well. It’s busy until school starts,” says Hautakangas.

The expansion activities are now at the plan level.

“The summer has been so busy. In the fall, we will put resources into the expansion.”

For dogs there are different accommodation options available at different prices. Marika Olofsson’s choice was influenced, for example, by other people’s reviews and how dogs are treated in the hotel.

“The most important thing is that the dog feels safe,” says Olofsson.

Before staying for the first time, Clara visited the hotel during the day.

“Clara went to practice in the same way that children go to kindergarten first to practice.”

Now the place is already familiar, and Clara follows Olofsson to the hotel with her tail wagging.

“The dog hotel is also good for socialization. City dogs mostly meet each other on a leash, but now Clara is among other dogs.”

Tassumafian in dog hotels, dogs spend time with each other during the day. If the dog has not been socialized, it can be alone, according to Henrikki Jussila.

“The purpose is that the dogs are in a larger group. It has the same idea as, for example, in Hoplop, where children go to play. A dog should also have a holiday and have fun.”

In the hotels of the Doggies & Kitties chain, dogs have their own rooms where they can spend time alone.

“Basically, strange dogs don’t interact, but if the owner gives permission and a suitable friend is found, the dogs are allowed to play with each other,” says Hautakangas.

In the chain’s hotels, the owner can choose accommodation for his dog from various options.

Touhuloma is the most popular of the options, says Hautakangas. It includes different types of daily dog ​​activation. The daily price is 40–45 euros.

“We have a lot of active dogs, and we get a burst of activity when we hustle.”

According to Marika Olofsson, Clara has a good time in the dog hotel.

What the closer the kennel conditions are to the dog’s normal environment, the better, says the dog behavior expert Emmi Hakio.

“If, for example, the dog is used to being on its own and is not so social, it is better for it to have its own studio where it can be in peace.”

Hakio himself prefers home-like kennels, where the dogs don’t have to line up in their own cages.

“Not necessarily so that all the dogs are in the same space, but so that they are in a home-like environment and the dog can be taken into account individually.”

In the dog hotel However, according to Hakio, accommodation always causes stress for the dog.

“For example, new sounds and smells affect the dog’s behavior and increase the dog’s stress. Some dogs are very adaptable and others get more excited, but the stress level somehow fluctuates.”

According to Hakio, in rare cases, staying in a hotel can even trigger separation anxiety in a dog.

“A dog can feel abandoned when it is suddenly taken to a strange environment. It can be a tough place for a dog.”

In terms of the dog’s adaptation, it would be important for the owner to accustom the dog to different environments from puppyhood.

“You can go a long way when a dog learns that it can be separated from humans, in different environments and with different people.”

Clara there have been no problems with hotel accommodation, says Marika Olofsson.

During his trip, he follows Clara’s news on Instagram, where the hotel updates the news. In the latest videos, the dogs are playing and lounging on the couch.

“Of course, Clara wants to go home, but she clearly enjoys staying at the hotel. It’s kind of in its own spas over there.”