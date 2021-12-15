For those who are thinking of giving a gift to a secret friend, co-worker and family, why not think about buying something for your pet?

If you’re a dog or cat, we’ve prepared a list of beds, toys, scrapers and other accessories.

+Secret friend should move BRL 6 billion; check out gift suggestions

Your dog or cat can also be in the Christmas mood this year.

Chic Red Christmas T-shirt

for dogs

The end of the year can be a good time to renew your dog’s toys. The options range from the simplest to the most challenging and can even reduce stress.

The balls are simple toys but they are a joy to many dogs. The options can be either traditional or extra-strong, to withstand the heaviest bites.

Mini Clove Ball Kit 4 pcs

Extra Strong Solid Rubber Ball LCM M

There are also interactive toys, with which your dog can have a greater challenge and earn rewards by doing a task. Most of them can take rations inside and also serve to de-stress the animal. Check out some models.

Toy Pet Games Interactive RedonDog Game

Smart Dog Feeder Toy

Thinking about the comfort of your pet, a new bed or a thermal mat, which makes the floor a little cooler, can be good choices.

Cool refreshing rug 65cm X 50cm western dogs and cats

Flat rectangular microfiber Urban Puppy bed for dogs and cats Gray

for cats

Toys for felines need to be a little more challenging, making them run and exercise regularly.

Gatorama Interactive Pet Hurricane Toy

Toy Feathers and Feathers Wand Marabou Feather for Cats – Assorted Colors

Another essential point for your cat’s good health is to make sure that he drink plenty of water. They like running water, so invest in drinking fountains that circulate the water.

Truqys Gallon Automatic Drinking Bowl for Dogs and Cats Black

Waterfall Fountain Purifier Dog Cat Black 110 V

A key accessory for cats is a good scraper to keep them from tearing your sofa. There are several models and it’s good to keep an eye on where he likes to be to drop him off.

Cat Scratching Ball – CartX

Divert Cat Gray Corner Scratcher

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?