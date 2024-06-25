Pets | Animal Protection Society: No one wants a pet rabbit found in the wild

Pets|The Helsinki Animal Protection Association reminds that abandoning a pet is always an animal protection crime.

In midsummer we live in the pet abandonment season. In the capital region, people especially abandon rabbits into the wild, says the Helsinki Animal Protection Society (Hesy) in its publication on Tuesday in the bulletin.

According to Hesy, dozens of small pets found in the wild have been brought to Viikki’s discovery zoo in the past month.

There are big differences between species in the owners’ willingness to retrieve their pets. Almost 96 percent of found dogs are taken home, only 18 percent of small pets.

The pickup percentage of found rabbits is practically zero.

Of the rejected city ​​rabbit populations originating from pet rabbits may cause the illusion that the pet can also do well in the wild. However, according to Hesy, rabbits do not belong to Finnish nature and can end up as prey for predators or starve to death.

Sometimes people rescue city rabbits from the wild on their way, which do not belong in a rescue zoo, but should be left alone as wild animals.

Why so many rabbits are rejected then?

According to Hesy, small and cuddly rabbits are considered easy-care pets. However, this does not always correspond to reality, as they need a lot of exercise, things to do, something to chew on and the company of a fellow athlete to feel well.

The costs of caring for rabbits may also surprise the pet owner.

Abandoning a pet is an animal protection crime, reminds Hesy. The pet owner is always responsible for their animal and, if the animal can no longer be kept, the owner must find a new home for it.

Local animal protection associations can help you find a new home.