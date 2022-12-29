Many cat, dog and horse owners know how miserable New Year’s Eve can be. On one knee to try to reassure the cats under the couch. Skip a party so as not to leave the frightened animals alone. Or lock a beast out of sheer misery in a dark bathroom.

On the last day of the year, the necessary banging will be heard, the stricter fireworks regulations in spite. What can you do to guide an anxious pet into the new year as calmly as possible? NRC talked about this with veterinarians in recent years and watched along with behavioral training. From this we distilled the most important insights for this guide, supplemented with advice from Claudia Vinke and Machteld van Dierendonck, behavioral biologists at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Utrecht University.

1 What makes fireworks exciting for animals?

Responding to loud noises is in the nature of animals, because there may be danger. And because of their good hearing, fireworks sounds come in a lot louder for dogs, cats and horses than for us. Where we can also place the bangs and flashes of light in a context, animals are taken by surprise and they miss the realization that it will also come to an end.

About 60 percent of dogs and cats have a fear of fireworks, says behavioral biologist Claudia Vinke. A small proportion even experience long-term consequences. In her practice, Vinke sees animals that do not dare to go outside for months, sometimes even years, after a traumatic New Year’s Eve. It is also a tough night for many horses. Machteld van Dierendonck, who specializes in horse behaviour, dare not say how many of them experience fear, but “there are more than owners often think”.

2 Does one animal suffer more from fireworks than the other?

At the end of 2017, the Animal Protection do research among pet owners. The results showed that especially cat owners see signs of fear in their pet when fireworks are set off. More than 75 percent of cats are afraid of fireworks, according to the respondents. In dogs this is about 64 percent, in rabbits around 44 percent.

Breed and experience play a role in dogs, dog behavior trainer Nelly Booij explained earlier in NRC. Hunting dogs, for example, are often not surprised by a bang more or less. And a puppy that has been gradually accustomed to noise during the first three months of life is also less sensitive. In addition, past experiences determine how an animal reacts now. Did a cat run fearlessly on the street before and a firecracker exploded in its vicinity? Then it may well be that the animal then reacts more anxiously to loud noise. Differences can also be seen in horses, one breed is ‘cooler’ than the other.

Recognize fear in an animal Shaking, barking and howling, shrinking and crawling away are signals of fear or stress dogs. They may also pace the room, leave their food bowl untouched, pant or scratch. A scared one cat trembling all over the body, often breathing faster, retreating or crouching, tail down through the house, ears flat against head. Panicky horses you can recognize them by their fast movements, large eyes and visible whites. Sometimes they neigh or they bang their leg against the barn door. A group of horses in a closed area often mix restlessly. There are also horses that just stiffen. Rodents are flight animals and run to a safe place in a dire situation. They show different behavior than usual when they are scared. Think of sleeping more, eating less, running away and hiding. Rabbits lick their mouths more often, can stamp or vibrate when touched and sometimes throw the bedding out of the hutch.

3 Can you still walk your dog?

Sooner or later you have to believe it. Choosing a strategic outlet makes a big difference. “Take a long walk on the beach in the afternoon, or walk through the woods, there are fewer fireworks there,” advises behavioral biologist Claudia Vinke. An additional advantage is that you can make a dog quite tired there. “When they sleep, they get less.”

If you don’t have the option to take your dog to a quiet place, you can provide a pleasant environment at home. Don’t force a dog around a corner if he doesn’t want to. Keep the exhaust moments short and mention it explicitly. Vinke: “For example, count to ten and then go back inside. Then compensate for the ‘suffering’ from outside with games and food when you’re back inside.”

4 Is it smart to bring in horses that are outside?

That depends on where you live. The advantage of a meadow is that horses can move and thus relieve stress. If you live in a quiet area, where few fireworks are set off, you may be able to leave animals that are used to it outside. In all other cases it is usually better to put them in a safe stable where they can see each other as soon as it gets dark, says Van Dierendonck. This will prevent horses from running through the fence in case of panic and ending up on the street. Van Dierendonck adds that it is important to bring horses that are not used to being in the stable in advance, so that they are familiar with the situation.

If it is quieter on the street after the turn of the year, it is nice if a horse can still stretch its legs, says Van Dierendonck. Stressed animals produce a lot of sugars in order to react quickly. Running or rolling in the paddock uses up the sugars and the effects of stress disappear.

5 Punish, reward, reassure: how do you behave as an owner during New Year’s Eve?

As an owner you influence the behavior of your animal. Three tips to give your pet a familiar feeling.

Pretend nothing is wrong

This applies to all animal species. There is no point in punishing for a fearful reaction. Extensive comforting is also counterproductive. The trick is not to make a drama out of it. Ignore the explosions and do what you normally do, advises Vinke. “For example, watch television with your dog.” Stroking and reassuring is allowed, but don’t pull a pet out from under the bed and refrain from extensive cuddling. “Being there as an owner and talking is support enough.” Cats often look for a safe place on their own. It is good to realize that this is not always the case with you as the owner.

Distract your animal

Distraction is the best remedy for fireworks fear, wrote NRC once. Play with a dog or cat to shift focus or give them a chew stick. Although that often makes no sense with really frightened animals. You can also postpone the evening meal or give it in portions, so that the animal concentrates on it. Van Dierendonck has another golden tip for horse owners: “I give winter carrots just after midnight. They like that. It creaks well when eating and pushes other noise into the background.” In addition, the sound of other horses chewing has a calming effect.

Check your dog or cat’s chip registration, just in case

An advice from the Animal Protection: check whether your dog or cat’s chip registration is up-to-date. If your dog breaks loose or your cat runs away, the home address is known. This can be done, for example, through this chip search engine.

6 How do you design the environment as finely as possible?

For animals that are indoors: turn on the radio or TV and close the curtains to shut out bangs and flashes of light. Pets also like a good hiding place. What it looks like differs per animal species. Vinke recommends a crate with a blanket over it for the dog and a number of boxes for the cat. When the time comes, the animal itself indicates where it feels comfortable. Let it stay there and possibly make the place extra comfortable with a rug.

Veterinarian Hanneke van Stee previously advised NRC to lock very frightened cats in a small, familiar room. For birds, a cloth over the cage helps to get or keep them calm.

Place rodents such as mice, rats, guinea pigs and rabbits in a quiet place away from the window. You can put in an outside cage. But Vinke warns that the difference in temperature can be too great for outdoor animals if you bring them indoors. If you don’t have a shed or garage, choose a place in the hall, where it is cooler than the living room.

In the horse stable you can turn on the radio and switch on the light inside and outside, so that the contrast with the flashes of light and bangs is less great. It is also good to let the animals get used to this. Horses can find support and peace together. Special earplugs are also available for very sensitive animals. Van Dierendonck: “Try this out a few times before December 31, so that it becomes normal for your horse. You can also easily get them out of the ear with a pantyhose around them.”

7 Does a pill help against fear of fireworks?

Science editor Wim Köhler checked the scientific literature a few years ago. The sedative dexmedetomidine calmed 72 percent of the dogs in a study well to excellently. According to the vet Köhler spoke to, the drug works, but is more expensive than the pills he and his colleagues usually prescribe: alprazolam, a valium-like drug.

Acepromazine is an anti-anxiety medication for dogs. It is known that it relaxes the muscles, but actually increases the sensitivity to sound and does not take away the fear. Feelings of fear can actually worsen if an animal cannot move. Anxiety-reducing food supplements were declared ineffective by the veterinarian consulted.

According to Van Dierendonck, sedatives in horses can offer a solution in extreme cases. The effect of acepromazine on dogs has not been demonstrated in horses. Van Dierendonck is careful with it, but does not advise against the product for these animals in advance.

8 Do pheromones help frightened pets?

In 2015, scientists investigated whether a collar that releases pheromones helps dogs with fear of fireworks. It was a substance that lactating mother dogs excrete, which gives puppies a calm and familiar feeling. There were a few things to criticize about the research and the conclusions were also not very hopeful: the band can have “a possible advantage” in the home situation, according to the researchers.

Vinke also believes that pheromones – which you can also buy in a vaporizer and for cats – are not the holy grail. Whether it works for your dog or cat is a matter of trial and error. Van Dierendonck sees similar effects in horses when the pheromone gel is smeared on the nasal mucosa. “You seem to take the sharp edges off.”

9 Are there fireworks-free areas?

Twelve municipalities, including Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Nijmegen, Haarlem and Apeldoorn, will have a complete fireworks ban next year, while other cities have fireworks-free zones. Where these are can be found on the website of the relevant municipalities. For pet owners who do not live there, a fireworks-free holiday park may be an alternative.

For next year… Patch remedies on the day itself can help, but especially for dogs and horses it works well to get started with fireworks fear in advance. “Think about it after the summer holidays and go to a good dog school,” says Vinke. “There they can guide your dog to gradually accept sounds.” The training sessions are based on two principles: getting used to increasingly loud bangs and making everything a party by distracting them with food and a toy. In this way, the beast links sounds to a positive experience. And it works the same for horses, confirms Van Dierendonck: “It’s not a bad idea at all to practice every now and then throughout the year with a ‘fright course’ full of sound and flashes of light. It is no coincidence that they are letting the horses get used to smoke, noise and screaming children again for Prinsjesdag.”

Read also: Birds are also seriously frightened by fireworks. And that disruption lasts longer than that only on New Year’s Eve.

