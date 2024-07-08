Justiina the turtle has seen her owner Pekka Virtanen grow from a young boy to a pensioner. Virtanen could no longer imagine his life without Justiina. Maybe Justiina thinks the same about Virtase.

The Justiina turtle has lived with its owner for 60 years and it is very possible that it will also live longer than its owner. Justiina’s lifestyle could also extend the lifespan of many people.

Turtle Justiina is not just any villain. It has lived with its owner since the 60s and can be up to a hundred years old.

So Justiina is probably one of Finland’s oldest pets.

Let’s go to interview an old racing driver in the yard of an apartment building in Eastern Helsinki.