Pets | A fee of ten euros has been proposed for the registration of dogs

Dogs for registration, a fee of ten euros has been proposed for the dog register that will come into effect at the beginning of next year. A special expert tells STT about this Ansi Welling from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The presented fee of ten euros applies separately to each dog to be registered and to their electronic registration. If you register using a paper form, according to Welling, the proposed fee is 19 euros per dog.

The dog register maintained by the Food Agency will enter into force in January. In the future, the identification and owner information of all dogs permanently residing in Finland is to be recorded in the register.