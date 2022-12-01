Pets | A dog can really see with its nose – blind dogs do much better than blind people

Thursday, December 1, 2022
A dog can really see with its nose – blind dogs do much better than blind people

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in World Europe
Dogs from the behavior, it can be interpreted that they often build mental images of their surroundings by smelling and conclude things based on smells.

Accordingly, the olfactory nerves from their snout are networked with five direct nerve connections with different parts of the brain.

This is how they report In Journal of Neuroscience US researchers who imaged the central nervous system of more than 20 dogs.

The most interesting finding was a direct connection from the olfactory nerves to the occipital lobe of the brain, which processes visual sensations. Such a link is not known in any other species.

In his report the researchers emphasize that the existence of a nerve connection in itself is not enough to prove the connection between the senses of smell and visual experiences.

However, the idea that dogs can smell almost as if they could see fits with what has been observed about the behavior of blind dogs.

“Despite their blindness, they are able to play fetch and navigate their environment much better than people with a similar condition”, describes one of the authors of the study in a press release from Cornell University, based on the experiences of veterinarians.

Published in Science in Nature 7/2022

