Pets | A common way of feeding dogs can be harmful

The risk of ear infection is significantly reduced if the dog has a natural diet in the early part of its life.

19.11. 19:30

A puppy or feeding a pregnant dog dry food increases the risk of ear infections in puppies when they become adults. On the other hand, the risk of inflammation is significantly reduced if the dog has a natural diet based on raw meat.

These findings have been made in a recent study by the University of Helsinki’s research group in the study.

“There are things that the dog owner cannot influence. But there are also things we can influence, and they are diet and walking the dog,” says the leader of the research and the Dogrisk group, associate professor of clinical research in companion animals Anna Hielm-Björkman.

“Our research proves that good choices can protect a dog from getting sick.”

Hielm-Björkman points out that in the past there has been a lot of talk about genetics and ear infection tendencies of certain breeds. In reality, it’s not that simple.

Fresh the research data was collected using an online questionnaire between 2009 and 2018. The form asked about, among other things, the diseases diagnosed in the dog and the dog’s nutrition.

There were about 10,000 usable answers to the survey, of which about 3,000 were selected for the study. Dogs over one year old with ear infections and dogs over three years old that had never had ear infections were selected for the sample.

The study does not tell about dog food brands. Since the data has been collected over a period of ten years, according to Hielm-Björkman, a wide variety of raw meat or dry foods are included.

In the previous ones studies have revealed that the underlying causes of dog ear infections are manifold.

Inflammations are caused by, for example, allergies, atopic dermatitis, food hypersensitivity, contact with allergens, ear mites, and autoimmune and endocrine diseases.

In a recent study, the researchers used analyzes that took into account the dog’s diet as reported by the owner and the prevalence of dog ear infections.

Research results show that a species-typical low-carbohydrate diet for dogs significantly reduces the risk of ear infections.

“Among those dogs whose food is 25 percent or more raw food, there are more healthy dogs. But among the dogs whose food is more than 75 percent dry food, there are more sick people,” sums up Hielm-Björkman.

“If a dog owner knew how to put a quarter of raw food in a cup, it would already have a protective effect against infections.”

Because the diet during pregnancy affects the immune system of the fetus and thus the long-term health of the puppies, pregnant dogs should also be offered food rich in protein and low in carbohydrates.

The carbohydrate content of raw food is low. Dry food, on the other hand, contains a lot of ultra-processed carbohydrates, such as corn, rice, cereal grains or potato starch.

Carbohydrates can be up to 40–70 percent. Hielm-Björkman criticizes the fact that the portion does not have to be declared in the ingredient list of the food bag.

in the study other factors affecting the health of the ears were also found out.

If a dog had been exposed to sunlight for at least an hour every day as a puppy, it usually had fewer ear infections later than others. Dogs that stayed with their birth family, on the other hand, generally had less ear infections later in life compared to dogs that moved to a new home.

There are also indications in the research that the health of the ears can be affected by the type of floor in the dog’s later puppyhood. The risk of inflammation in dogs raised on dirt or grass was generally lower than dogs raised on different indoor floors.