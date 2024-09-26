“The message this short film wants to send is hope. Innovation changes the history of diseases in blood cancers. Today, finally, we talk about concrete hopes. Innovation describes how these diseases are changing. Today we talk about a short film that had the great initial challenge of describing a very complex thing in a simple way”. This is what Davide Petruzzelli, president of La Lampada di Aladino Ets, said on the occasion of the presentation of ‘Luce tra i fratelli. Il viaggio di Mira, dalla scoperta della dieta alla speranza con Car-T’. A 2D animated short film produced by the students of the three-year course in cinema and animation at Naba, promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of Ail-Associazione italiana contro le leukemia-linfomi e mieloma and La Lampada di Aladino Ets.

A master glassmaker, Mira, and her daughter, Marta, face a major challenge together, the diagnosis of blood cancer. The short film tells the story of the patient journey of the patient who undergoes Car-T, from the moment of diagnosis, to treatment and remission. The protagonists Mira and Marta, mother and daughter, show the emotions and difficulties that a person with a hematological tumor, together with the caregiver, must face on the long journey towards recovery. A journey made up of obstacles, fears, failures, anxiety and uncertainty about what the future holds. But one day the turning point, the possibility of a cure and a new innovative therapy: Car-T represents the moment in which hope is rekindled.

“We are not talking about drugs – Petruzzelli specifies – we are talking about a process. Car-T is a process and the big challenge was to make it understandable to everyone. The guys at Naba were wonderful, they managed to make a fantastic product and starting tomorrow we will distribute it to everyone, because, after all, things that are known are less scary and patients need this”.