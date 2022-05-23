An unfortunate episode took place at the Virginia Raceway at the end of Race-2 won by Jake Gagne on Yamaha. Gagne’s boxing mate, Mathew Scholtz, was in battle with in the finale Danilo Petrucci who had to avoid it after a maneuver by Scholtz, ending up in the grass and then falling from his Ducati.

These are his words published on social media after what happened at the end of Race-2: “Just to inform you, I crashed at 280 km / h on the finish line which is on a sixth full bend to avoid an opponent of mine. I knocked out three billboards, got several burns and bruises, and a deep 5-stitch ankle cut. I rolled over 100 meters, one of the worst falls of my career. I was more than two minutes lying on the ground with the noise of the motorcycles passing by without that no one would help meuntil I got up on my own and went to the medical center “.

Petrucci is still leading the championship standings after four races with 104 pointsMathew Scholtz chases at 100, while Jake Gagne has 91. Below is the tweet through which Petrux witnessed the physical consequences of a very ruinous fall.