Danilo Petrucci will make his debut in the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship aboard the Ducati V4. On Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 March he will be on track in Portimao. After five years in MotoGP and two races won (GP of Italy 2019 and GP of France 2020), again with the Italian team, the 31-year-old from Terni has signed with the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team for the 2022 season and will move close to team base in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “I am happy to be racing with Ducati again and I would like to thank in a special way all the people who made this project possible,” said Petrucci. “I talked about it at the Circuit of The Americas last year with Eraldo Ferracci and all the management. starting with Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Gigi Dall’Igna and Davide Tardozzi, all really happy to have me back on board ”. “I want to continue having fun and riding my bike, I chose this project to have a new experience on the human side. I will live in America, this is something new and exciting for me and I can’t wait to get started. “