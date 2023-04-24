A season that doesn’t take off

For now Danilo Petrucci hasn’t managed to go beyond a fifth place at Mandalika in Indonesia in Race-1 as his best result at the start of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. The rider from Terni in the Riders’ standings is currently the fourth Ducati behind not only obviously the official ones of Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, but also behind the amazing Axel Bassani fourth with the Panigale prepared by the Motocorsa team.

Also in Holland at Assen the real problem for the former MotoGP rider was the first laps in which he fails to be effective, kilometers where he loses positions and ground then not easy to recover also because at that point the first and podium positions are then unreachable unless imponderable events such as carambola. In view of Barcelona, ​​the goal will be to solve the difficulty of being incisive right from the turn off of the traffic lights.

The words of Danilo Petrucci

“I can’t be happy with an eighth place, especially given the crashes that helped us. That makes me angry in the early stages I can’t be as fast as I am later on. There is still work to do because in the first laps I have no traction and I suffer from a lack of grip. That’s why I’m not happy.”

The words of team principal Marco Barnabò

“With Danilo we took a good step forward between Saturday and Sunday. If we only consider the two long races, our race pace on Sunday was better. Already on the fifth lap we were on the times of the first group. There was a phase where we even managed to recover, we just have to fix the first four laps, that’s where we lose a lot. We know that there is still work to be done because the rider is unable to express his potential. If we do those times after five/six laps we have to put him in a position to do them in the first four as well”.