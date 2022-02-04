Winning in MotoGP and in the Dakar. A successful undertaking with only one driver: Danilo Petrucci. The 90 class rider from Terni, after his two successes in the World Championship with Ducati, won a stage of the Dakar 2022 on KTM last January. A success to which the FMI also paid tribute.

Petrucci was in fact a guest of Federmoto yesterday, receiving an award from the IMF President Giovanni Copioli, together with a Maglia Azzurra number 9 dedicated to “Petrux”: “It was really a pleasure to receive Danilo’s visit – he said Copioli – a winning rider, a guy who is passionate about motorcycling at 360 degrees, who has measured himself in various disciplines of our sport. And continues to do so successfully, always guided by fun and passion. His values ​​fully reflect those of the Federation Italian Motorcycling. Handing him the Blue Jersey with his name was almost an obligation “.

The occasion of the visit was used to have a chat with Danilo, in which the Ternier told his experience in the Dakar, made of effort, difficulty but above all a lot of satisfaction. Reporting anecdotes related to the advice received from a veteran like Franco Picco. During the interview, Danilo recalled the beginnings of his motorcycle career in off-road (trial and cross), the transition to speed, the victory in the CIV, up to the World Championship.

Read also:

Dwelling on an opinion regarding the young Italian drivers in GP and on the great work done by the FMI for the growth of new talents. Without forgetting to look to the future, with the MotoAmerica experience at the gates and two hypotheses in which Petrucci said he was interested: a wild card at the Civ and an experience at the Six Days: “The Blue Jersey was just given to me as a gift. so I already have it! »joked Danilo.

“I would very much like to race the Six Days – Petrux continued, becoming serious – I saw last year’s one as a spectator, which we won, and I promised I would do it. I don’t know if I will succeed this year, but I would like to do it anyway. . Maybe with a club team and trying to involve non-Enduro riders. Just as I would like to run a Civ race, I haven’t done it since 2011. I have to check the calendar and find a way to organize myself. Right now I have my first part of my career in MotoGP ended and the ambition now is to have as much fun as possible with the bikes “.