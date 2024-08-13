Well-deserved renewal

Four podiums collected so far in 18 races (the last two arrived just last weekend in Portimao) and sixth place in the world championship standings, first among the independent team riders ahead of his compatriot Andrea Iannone, despite having contested an entire round less. This is the score obtained so far by Danilo Petrucci in the 2024 season, which earned him a well-deserved renewal with the Barni Spark Racing Team for 2025.

For Petrux it will be about the third consecutive season within the Ducati customer teamwith which the Terni rider – former MotoGP rider – has collected so far in Superbike seven podiums overall. However, the bond with the team is very long-standing, given that in 2011 Petrucci raced in the Superstock 1000 with Barni Racing, finishing the championship in second place, just two points away from the world title, which went to Davide Giugliano.

Plans for the future

It is therefore not surprising that Petrucci commented on this contract renewal as a “stay in the family“. “This is the team where I was before going to MotoGP and the one with which I returned to do a world championship after Dakar and MotoAmerica. In short, here I feel at home and the renewal was what I wanted. Barni, his family and his team give everything they have to have a competitive bike. – Petrucci clarified – I’m not very young anymore (he will turn 34 on October 24th, ed.), but I still feel good and, as long as I’m fit, I have no intention of staying at home. Barni and I want to get some more satisfaction together, this year and next year too”.

After the excellent performances that earned Petrucci the confirmation and the exceptional victory of the debutant Nicholas Spinelli in Race 1 at Assen, Team Barni has also announced its intention to field two Panigale V4 Rs in 2025. Although the second bike has not yet been confirmed, this is part of the team’s plans within the growth path; the name of Petrucci’s potential teammate is not yet known.