The ordeal of Danilo Petrucci continues unabated, in Germany who hoped to get something good yet was forced to finish the race well in advance due to a crash in which he became innocent protagonist. In fact, at the Sachsenring the Tech 3 rider ended up in the gravel on the fourth lap following a contact with Alex Marquez, an episode that the Race Direction … Continue reading



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...