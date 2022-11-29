Last week it was announced that former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci will make his World Superbike debut in 2023 astride the Barni team’s Ducati Panigale V4R. The rider from Terni represented the Borgo Panigale brand in MotoAmerica this year, finishing second in the general standings behind Yamaha rider Jake Gagne, and it looked like he should stay in the US category again next year.

However, in the end the Italian rider said that what led him to choose World Superbike was the opportunity to test the V4R, which won the title this year with Alvaro Bautista, with its full potential on Pirelli tyres. , after a season using Dunlop tyres.

“What drew me towards Superbike was the fact that I haven’t raced there yet,” Petrucci told our colleagues at GPOne.com. “I had this opportunity with a very competitive bike, which I used this year, but on other tracks and with other tyres. I was excited to try the bike at its best, because it’s the one that won the championship this year. I like riding motorcycles and if I have to choose, I choose the most competitive one. I thought about it a lot, it took me a long time to come to this decision.

Race winner Danilo Petrucci, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Photo by: Brian J Nelson

Petrucci admitted Ducati wanted him to stay at MotoAmerica for 2023, revealing he had been offered a pay raise to stay. “I have to say it was very difficult to decide,” he said. “Eraldo Ferracci and the whole SBK team in MotoAmerica have worked very hard this year to get me to race and they would work even harder next year to get me to race.”

“It was nice to race with Ferracci. He treated me like a nephew when I was there. He’s an incredible character and I’m very sorry I didn’t go. They even offered me more than what I earned this year. They wanted me, even because I immediately said that I didn’t want to go back, because I didn’t have the technical guarantees to say ‘I’m going there and I have fun’, because it’s a championship that can definitely be won, but this year Gagne had no rivals”.

“We fought in the last race because he made many more mistakes than me and I took advantage of that. I saw a bike with great potential, but with these tires [Dunlop] something different is needed and it’s a very big commitment.”

Petrucci’s decision to join Barni comes at the expense of Spanish veteran Xavi Fores, who had auditioned for the race after replacing Luca Bernardi for the final three rounds of the 2022 season. Fores achieved a best finish of ninth, in the Superpole at Phillip Island, equaling his best result obtained earlier in the year at Estoril, where he replaced the injured Philipp Oettl at Team Go Eleven.