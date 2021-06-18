The place of the Terni rider in the Tech3 Team is under threat, with the KTM rider in Moto2, the Spaniard Raul Fernandez, indicated as eligible to join the current boxmate Remy Gardner, already announced for the jump in MotoGP.

Petrucci explained that he has not yet had a discussion with KTM about 2022, but in his mind there is only the possibility of racing with the Austrian manufacturer.

Should he eventually lose his seat, Petrucci said he has no interest in going racing in the Superbike World Championship, because he believes his weight and height would be an even bigger problem on a production derivative.

In an exclusive interview granted to Motorsport.com, Petrucci revealed his intention to switch to motorcycle rally if 2021 were to be his last year in MotoGP, adding that the Dakar would be his first goal.

“First of all, I want to be competitive with KTM and continue as long as possible with them, because they really gave me a great opportunity,” said Petrucci.

“Then, on the other hand – this is my biggest pro and my biggest cons, to be honest – let’s say I’m the first to understand that if I’m no longer competitive and not having fun, continuing is not good for me. me and it’s not good for KTM. “

“So, I haven’t talked to anyone in MotoGP, because if I continue I want to stay in KTM.”

“Then, I didn’t speak to anyone in Superbike because maybe the problem of my size and weight would be even bigger. It’s not something I want to try.”

“One thing I’ve wanted to try for a long time is to change completely, since my career has been unique: I want to go to rallying, because I’m pretty good off-road.”

“I’ve already tried to sail and let’s say that if I can’t be faster, at least I can go longer. I want to try, I’m old enough for MotoGP, but not for motorcycle rally and I still have time to learn.”

“Let’s see what the future brings me, but for sure at the moment I would like to be competitive here.”

When asked if we could see him racing in the Dakar, he added: “It’s my goal. For sure, if I had said it 15 years ago, nobody would trust it, because everyone who gave me the chance to riding a Superstock they told me I was too big for road bikes. “

“After 15 years, I won in MotoGP, so I can still change and maybe surprise some.”