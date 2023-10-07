Magro’s team takes their second victory in two games, the numbers from beyond the arc are also excellent: 12/17 at 40′. Vitucci’s team struggles against the visiting defense and remains at the post in the standings

Germani wins in Treviso, bringing six players into double figures and with a Petruccelli in form. The winger finished with 18 points and 5 rebounds. Vitucci clings to Bowman, author of 17 points, which however are not enough to avoid the final 71-99.

Start in high gear at the Palaverde, at 5′ the "Germani" are ahead by 3, 9-12. Magro's team finds continuity in attack and scores a 10-0 lead. Treviso closes the break, but Brescia repeatedly finds the basket, finishing with a 4/4 from 3. 15-24 at the end of the first period. The second quarter begins with the hosts who finally manage to run and open a run of 6-0, 21-25 for Magro's men 8′ before the long break. The "Nutribullet", driven by Bowman's triples and Paulicap's energy, continues its streak of baskets. The guests find their way to the basket again and the game is back in balance 33-33 5′ from the break. The match continues to be torn apart, now the guests are back ahead by 10 points, 33-43. A lot of goals were scored in the second 10′, the score of the quarter was 24-22 in favor of Treviso. The Leonessa is ahead 39-46 at 20′. Of note are the performances of Bowman, 10 and 4/6 points from the field and Massinburg, 11 and 3/3 points from 3.

The second half opens with a "Germani" that raises the revs of its engine and takes advantage of the drop in intensity of the Treviso team, 43-57 just over 6′ from the third siren. The comeback ambitions of Vitucci's team were stopped by Della Valle, who finally broke free from long range, 50-66 less than 3′ from the 30th minute. Allen's offensive exploits fail to reduce a now very wide gap between the two teams, at the end of the third quarter the score reads 58-74 in favor of Brescia. The inertia of the match doesn't seem to change, the Leonessa's offensive efficiency doesn't drop and Treviso continues to show problems both in defending and in attacking, showing limits against the deployed defense. All these aspects lead to the 60-85 with which we entered the last 5 minutes of the match. The match now has little to tell and Magro takes away Petruccelli, who finishes with 18 points, 3/3 from 3 and 5 rebounds. It ends 71-100.

TREVISO Bowman 17, Allen 11, Paulicap 11

BRESCIA Petruccelli 18, Bilan 17, Della Valle 16

