The Formula 2010 championship was the first in history to welcome a driver of Russian nationality to the starting grid: Vitaly Petrov. Twelve years later, with the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the invasion of the Russian army, several sports federations opted either for the exclusion of Russian athletes from competitions, or for allowing them to participate without representing their country, and therefore under a neutral flag. These last conditions are those still imposed by the FIA, which requires Russian nationality drivers to sign a special document in order to be able to compete in the events recognized by the Federation, thus racing as neutral.

An approach that does not share Petrov in the slightest, who questioned the legitimacy of sports or categories in the absence of Russian athletes: “Without Russia, I do not consider a single champion or Olympic title valid – explained to Sport-Express the former Renault and Caterham driver – we must stop being afraid of our people and bring Russia back into world sport. Everyone can decide for themselves, but I wouldn’t race under certain conditions, I wouldn’t do it. For me it is not acceptable. I don’t understand at all this nonsense of imposing certain points of view on people”.

However, Petrov underlined one positive aspect for the drivers and for Russian motorsport under these certain circumstances: “Of course, it’s sad, but if all the strongest riders compete in Russia, this will significantly raise the competition and the general level of the national movement – he added – the drivers will be ‘forced’ to try their hand at new categories, perhaps driving cars that are different from those they were used to, encouraging the emergence of a new public. We can use the current situation as one stimulus for the development of motorsport, to train young people in order to facilitate their path in the future. After all, this isolation won’t last forever. I understand it’s difficult, but no one should give up. I myself have wanted to compete in Formula 1 all my life, so I understand young drivers very well, but they have to be patient, train and believe that when the opportunity comes to come back, we will all be ready.”