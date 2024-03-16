Petrosyan Brukhunov's wife stated that their daughter was born last year

Tatyana Brukhunova, the wife of Russian comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan, spoke about the birth of her second child. On your Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) she confirmed that she and Petrosyan became parents again.

Brukhunova thanked everyone who congratulated her on the birth of her child. “I won’t lie, I won’t tell you right away that my daughter was born the other day. It is not true. The daughter was born last year,” Petrosyan’s wife revealed.

She also promised that she would share more detailed information about what happened when she was ready to do so.

Petrosyan and Brukhunova were suspected of giving birth to a second child earlier in March. The comedian's wife published a photo showing Petrosyan, Brukhunova herself and their son Vagan. At the same time, the artist’s wife was holding a small child in her arms. Brukhunova liked numerous comments in which the couple was congratulated on their new addition.