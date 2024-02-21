TV presenter and comedian Evgeny Petrosyan has been discharged from the hospital. He himself spoke about this in his Telegram channel on February 21.

According to the artist, he broke his arm after slipping on ice.

“I was walking down the street, tripped, fell – cast. Nothing original, nothing new. We have ice now,” he explained in the published video.

Petrosyan joked that he was glad that he didn’t fall on a banana peel, otherwise “it would have been completely offensive.”

“It’s already healing now,” he assured.

A source from Izvestia told Izvestia on February 13 that Petrosyan would have to undergo surgery due to a broken shoulder.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that he had been hospitalized in Moscow. Among other things, it was also specified that the day before the artist was called an ambulance, which urgently took him to the hospital.

At the beginning of May last year, the comedian also ended up in the hospital. According to him, he was undergoing a routine examination. At the same time, Izvestia’s source said that Petrosyan was transferred to intensive care during a planned hospitalization in order to monitor his condition.