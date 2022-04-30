Easy victory for Giorgio Petrosyan at the Petrosyan Mania gala organized in Milan by his brother Armen. The legend of Kickboxing was back to fight in his Milan after more than 2 years and six months after the bad knockout with a broken jaw suffered against the Thai Superbon in the match valid for the One Championship title.

The Italian-Armenian champion easily got rid of the Turkish Fatih Aydin by winning by technical knockout in the second round. A test match that was used to check Petrosyan’s physical condition after the injury and which seems to have been fully overcome. It will now be seen when and with whom “the doctor” will return to fight on the One circuit, which gathers the best Kickboxers in the world in its weight category, minus 71 kg. Fans all over the world would like to see the revenge with Superbon immediately, but it is not certain that this will happen immediately.