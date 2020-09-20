Users of social networks noticed an unusual reaction of the humorist Yevgeny Petrosyan to insults against his ex-wife Elena Stepanenko.

On Instagram, Petrosyan on September 19 published an excerpt from the program “Evening Urgant”, in which TV presenter Ivan Urgant humorously congratulated Petrosyan on the birth of his son.

In the comments to the post, some users began to insult and criticize Stepanenko.

“Respect to Vaganych! Health to him and the baby! And Stepanenko, in pursuit of youth, looks funny and evil, ”wrote lperevedenzeva.

A number of commentators also left caustic remarks about Petrosyan’s ex-wife. After that, some noticed that the humorist put likes under the insults. And he deleted the unpleasant statements in his address.

In 2018, Petrosyan and Stepanenko divorced after 33 years of marriage. The artist filed for divorce. The couple shared the property of 1.5 billion rubles for a long time. Petrosyan later married his 31-year-old assistant Tatyana Brukhunova, and in March they had a child.

On May 31, Elena Stepanenko spoke about her feelings of a divorce from a comedian. According to her, she forgave the ex-spouse.