Russian comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan named the reason for the divorce from Elena Stepanenko. According to the artist, his ex-wife threw him out of life. This is reported by “Moscow speaking” with reference to Instagram artist.

One of the subscribers condemned the comedian for divorce, writing that now “it has become a fashionable tradition to throw overboard wives who have worked out their resources.” Petrosyan objected to the woman: “I did not throw Elena Stepanenko out of my life, she did it, moreover, a long time ago.”

Elena Stepanenko and Evgeny Petrosyan divorced in November 2018 after 33 years of marriage. Subsequently, the artist married for the fifth time to his 31-year-old assistant Tatyana Brukhunova. In March 2020, the couple had a child who became the first for Tatyana and the second for 74-year-old Petrosyan.