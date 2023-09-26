The Public Ministry of Colombia filed this Monday (25) a complaint for illicit enrichment and money laundering against the eldest son of the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro Burgos, who will be tried.

In a statement, the Colombian MP said that he “filed an indictment at the Criminal Courts of the Specialized Circuit of Barranquilla (…) against Mr. Petro Burgos for the crimes charged” and that the judge who will be responsible for the trial will still be appointed.

Petro Burgos was arrested on July 29, accused of illicit enrichment and money laundering, but reached a collaboration agreement with the Court, which allowed him to respond to the case in freedom.

The Public Ministry began investigating Nicolás Petro Burgos in March, following accusations by his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, that the president’s first-born son, who was a deputy in the Assembly of the Atlantic department, received illicit money for the 2022 presidential campaign .

After being arrested, Petro Burgos admitted, according to the prosecution, that he received money from former drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as “the Marlboro man”, and from Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, son of controversial businessman Alfonso “Turco” Hilsaca.

Some of this money reportedly went to his father’s 2022 presidential campaign, although Petro Burgos claimed in an interview with Semana magazine that the now president did not know this.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) must investigate whether this money was registered by Petro’s presidential campaign and, in this way, determine whether the then candidate knew or not.

Petro was criticized for dissociating himself from his eldest son’s education, claiming he did not raise him, and after his arrest he said he was hurt by “so much self-destruction” and hoped he could “reflect on his own mistakes”.

However, weeks later, the Colombian president visited him at his home in Barranquilla.