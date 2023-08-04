Nicolás Petro says he received money from businessmen and used part of the amount in his father’s campaign for the Presidency of Colombia

Nicolás Petro, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, confessed to the country’s MP (Public Ministry) that he illegally enriched himself and that the money was used to finance his father’s presidential campaign. The information was given by the prosecutor in the case, Mario Burgos, in a public hearing on Thursday (3.Aug.2023), and reported by the Colombian newspaper El Espectador.

The Colombian president’s son is investigated for alleged money laundering and illegal enrichment. Nicolas was arrested at the end of July and agreed to collaborate with the MP.

The prosecutor said, according to the El Espectadorthat Nicolásprovided relevant information that until now the Public Prosecutor’s Office was unaware of” about the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the money used in Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign exceeded the limit allowed by Colombian law and part of the amount was not declared to the country’s electoral justice.

Nicolás informed the MP that “received large sums of money” by Samuel Santander Lopesierra, drug trafficker known as the Marlboro Man, and by Colombian businessmen. Part of the money, according to Petro’s son, was used to increase his assets. Another, in his father’s campaign.

According to the Public Ministry, Nicolás Petro “if committed to deliver documentation, technical evidence and audio recordings that support the information provided in the process”.

At the twitterGustavo Petro wrote: “I never took my children to crime. I would never favor the crime of any of them. My political life is based on social justice and peace in Colombia”.

The Colombian president denied that he was aware of the use of irregular money in his campaign.