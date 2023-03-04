Colombia’s Public Prosecutor’s Office announced this Friday (3) that it has begun investigating allegations against deputy Nicolás Petro, son of the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, who was accused by his ex-wife of receiving money from a drug trafficker to father’s election campaign.

“A group of prosecutors, investigators and specialists was formed who went to Barranquilla and have already started the first steps with the complainant Day Vásquez, who publicly provided information on the subject”, the MP said in a statement.

The body also announced that the risk conditions of the ex-wife of the former president’s son are being evaluated, “to generate the conditions of protection that are necessary”.

Vázquez guaranteed, in an interview published in Semana magazine, that drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, nicknamed El Hombre Marlboro, gave Petro’s son, who is deputy for the province of Atlántico, “more than 600 million pesos (R$ 651.6 million). mil)” for his father’s presidential campaign.

“It never reached the campaign legally, because he kept the money,” said Nicolás’ ex-wife, who also mentioned receiving 200 million pesos (R$ 217,200) from businessman Alfonso “Turco” Hilsaca, who also would not have made it to the campaign.

The accusations surfaced shortly after the president asked the Public Ministry this Thursday (2) to investigate his brother and eldest son.

“Regarding the request to investigate Juan Fernando Petro, the president’s brother, the Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an ex officio crime notice on January 23, based on a report presented by the Department of Criminal Analysis [do Corpo Técnico de Investigação]”, indicated the MP himself.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Colombian president said that “the only official who has the approval of the government to maintain contact with organizations outside the law with the sole objective of seeking peace is the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda”.

“Whoever wants to interfere with this plan [conquistar a paz]or take personal advantage of it, has no place in government, even if it belongs to my family”, he argued.