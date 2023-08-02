The Public Ministry of Colombia announced this Tuesday (1st) that Nicolás Petro Burgos, eldest son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, has been formally charged with crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering.

During the public hearing of the indictment in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, prosecutor Mario Burgos presented details on the expenses and income of Nicolás Petro, who is currently a deputy in the assembly of the Atlântico department.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Nicolás Petro’s bank accounts were thoroughly examined and it was evident, according to the accusing body, that his expenses “significantly” exceeded his legitimate income in the last two years.

Burgos raised questions about the origin of the approximately 1.6 billion Colombian pesos (US$399,000) spent by Nicolás in recent months, with his salary as a regional deputy being approximately 13 million Colombian pesos per month (about US$ 3.2 thousand). The president’s son has no other officially declared sources of income.

During the hearing, the prosecutor pointed out that the only source of income declared by Nicolás Petro, his salary as deputy, “does not justify the extravagant expenses he has had in recent years”.

“You do not have, and it has been demonstrated, any other economic activity that generates income; in your income tax returns submitted for the years 2020 and 2021, you have only declared that you have income derived from your work as a deputy”, said Mario Burgos .

In addition to Nicolás, his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, was also arrested as part of the investigation. She alleged to Semana magazine that the president’s son received illegal money for his father’s campaign, but that the amount was diverted to increase Nicolás’ personal assets, instead of being used in the political campaign of the Historic Pact coalition.

Prosecutor Mario Burgos emphasized that the accused’s assets are not the result of his legitimate work as a deputy, but of alleged clandestine and irregular income obtained from 2021 to the end of 2022.

The case has generated great repercussions in Colombia since the arrest of Nicolás last Saturday (29) and put the government of his father, Gustavo Petro, in check.

So far, the president has not officially commented on the formal charges against his son. On the day of Nicolás’ arrest, the president stated that he would not interfere in the investigation process and that he expected it to be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

After his formal indictment, Nicolás Petro stated that he will collaborate with the Colombian Justice.

“I want to announce to Colombia that we have decided to start a collaboration process, in which I will refer to new facts and situations that will help the Justice. I do this for my family and for my baby who is on the way,” he declared at the hearing.

The decision to “start a collaboration process with the administration of Justice”, in the words of one of its lawyers, José David Teleki, was taken during a lunch break and announced at the resumption of the hearing, later this afternoon.

Mario Burgos stated that from now on “Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos, accompanied by his legal team, will go to the Public Ministry to denounce new acts of corruption” and “denounce new people who are involved in acts of corruption that are not his exclusive knowledge” . (With EFE Agency)