Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, said this Thursday (3) at a hearing before the country’s attorney general’s office that the presidential campaign of the Historic Pact coalition, which brought his father to power, received illegal funds. that were not recorded in the accounts of the Colombian National Electoral Council.

After the hearing held in Bogotá, the country’s capital, prosecutor Mario Burgos shared details about the allegations made by Nicolás Petro. According to the prosecutor, Nicolás mentioned that the illegal funds sent to the campaign came from several sources, including former smuggler and drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as “Hombre Marlboro”, Alfonso “el Turco” Hilsaca, investigated for being involved in a homicide, and Oscar Camacho, a Colombian businessman.

Prosecutor Burgos highlighted that these funds would have been used directly to finance the presidential campaign of the Historic Pact and, in some cases, would have exceeded the limits allowed by law.

Furthermore, the prosecutor emphasized that Nicolás Petro admitted to having withheld part of those funds for himself, thus contributing to an unjustified increase in his personal wealth.

Nicolás’ hearing began on Tuesday (1st) and was marked by upheavals, since initially he had not accepted the accusations. Subsequently, he agreed to collaborate with Justice and reveal new details about the alleged illegal financing of the campaign.

This resulted in the hearing being temporarily suspended to allow negotiations between the Public Ministry and Nicolás Petro. The hearing then resumed on Thursday, when the new revelations were made.

On Wednesday (2), Gustavo Petro also generated a great debate when he sent the triple list of candidates for the post of attorney general of Colombia to the Supreme Court of Justice of the country. In the letter, he asked the court to consider appointing a special prosecutor to conduct investigations involving members of his own family, in order to avoid “questions about the impartiality of the investigations”.