Colombia’s descent towards socialism under the presidency of Gustavo Petro. That is the subject that a commission of the US Congress will deal with next week during a hearing whose purpose is to evaluate this first year of his term and concerns that have been raised in certain quarters of the US legislature.

The hearing was called by the Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere of the Committee on Foreign Operations of the House of Representatives, headed by the representative of Florida María Elvira Salazar. The hearing is scheduled for 1 pm Colombian time.

Two officials from the Joe Biden administration were summoned to the appointment to testify. Mark Wells, the State Department’s assistant deputy for the Western Hemisphere and Peter Natiello, USAID’s assistant deputy for Latin America.

The level of officials that the administration will send called a bit of attention, since it opted for the “seconds” in both units. The owners are Brian Nichols and Marcela Escobari respectively.

Committee sources told this newspaper that among the issues to be discussed are President Petro’s anti-drug policy and the Biden administration’s decision to suspend monitoring of illicit crops.

Likewise, the close relations of Petro with US rivals such as Cuba and Venezuela as are some of their policies.

Salazar, since Petro became president, has become a kind of nemesis for the Colombian president and often uses his social networks to constantly question him.

Salazar, from Florida, represents a district in Miami where many Colombians live who voted for her in the last legislative elections.

Although it is not the first time that the US Congress has held a hearing on Colombia, it is new that in this case it is specifically directed at the actions of the president of a country that until very recently was considered the main ally of the US in the region.

In this sense, the title of the hearing says a lot: “Colombia’s descent towards socialism: evaluating the presidency of Gustavo Petro.”

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

Washington

