The evaluation of Colombian President Gustavo Petro has plummeted after ten months in office and a succession of controversies that have accompanied his government in recent months. A poll released this Friday (2) points out that the approval of the first left-wing Colombian leader is at just 33.8%.

Petro, whose valuation rose to 50% in November 2022, after the first months of government, now watches it fall to 33.8% in May of this year. The survey was carried out by Invamer for the newspaper El Espectador and the stations Noticias Caracol and Blu Radio.

These data are released at a time when the head of state is facing a delicate crisis due to the scandal of illegal interceptions and possible abuses of power involving his chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and the ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti. That Friday, both were pushed aside by Petro.

The survey, carried out between May 26 and 29 with 1,200 people in 57 municipalities in the country, including 16 capitals, asked: “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Gustavo Petro is carrying out his work as president of Colombia?” .

To this question, 33.8% of people responded that they approved Petro’s actions, while 59.4% responded that they disapproved.

This disapproval also had a strong growth, since in November 2022 only 43% disapproved of the president’s management.

Also according to the survey, 70.7% said that the country is on the wrong track and only 23.6% think it is on the right track, while 5.8% said they did not know or did not want to answer.

66% of respondents say they did not notice the change announced by Petro, which was his campaign slogan, and 78.2% say that, if there was, it was for the worse.

Another of the questions was about Petro’s use of Twitter as a regular way of communicating some important decisions and also of criticizing the opposition or even the press.

In this case, 54.9% said they disagreed with Petro’s use of Twitter and 38.4% said they agree.

Petro uses Twitter to communicate relevant aspects of his government and matters of national interest, but sometimes the messages are wrong, as when he announced that four indigenous children, lost in the jungles of the south of the country after the crash of a plane on which they were traveling with three other adults were found alive.

Regarding the main reforms announced by the government – health, social security, work, among others – 60.9% said they disagreed and only 32.1% supported them. The Colombian vice-president, Francia Márquez, also did not do well in the poll, since almost 60% of those interviewed disapproved of her work and only 27.9% approved.