President Gustavo Petro attacked again this Wednesday against the free trade agreement that was signed more than 10 years ago with the United States and announced, during a speech in Huila, his intention to “renegotiate” the agreement with this country.

The president, however, was not clear about what mechanisms he intends to activate to achieve that objective.. A clarity that is essential to understand the scope of your proposal and the real chances it has of prospering. A “renegotiation” -like the one proposed by Petro- would imply major changes in the treaty that would have to be ratified by the congresses of both countries.

This is because in the case of the United States, according to various analysts consulted by this newspaper, the chances of a new treaty being approved in the current political context are close to zero. And in the remote event that it did happen, they argue, it would be detrimental to the country, as happened with the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada (NAFTA) when President Donald Trump forced a renegotiation.

However, if it is a “revision”, the outcome could be different.

In fact, the reviews are provided for within the agreement itself and are carried out through the Free Trade Commission, which must meet annually. Within that framework, minor adjustments to the rules of origin are possible, as are the modernization and flexibility of some aspects as long as these do not affect the current access to the market that was agreed or the imposition of new tariffs, among others.

EL TIEMPO asked different government agencies to clarify President Petro’s words but has not yet received a response.

For former US ambassador to Colombia Kevin Whitaker, when Petro says he wants to renegotiate, he is raising more questions than answers. According to Whitaker, things like gaining access for Colombian agricultural products to the US market could be accomplished without renegotiation. That is, through agreements between both governments that do not require legislative approval.

“But if what you want is to limit US agricultural exports to Colombia, that would generate significant opposition from US agricultural producers,” and probably would not advance, says the former ambassador.

According to Whitaker, The other relevant question is whether the United States is interested in a renegotiation like the one proposed by Petro.

“The Biden administration has been very accommodating of the Petro government. But since taking office, Biden has not entered a single new trade negotiation, preferring to focus on strengthening the US economy. On the other hand, while Congress has not plays a direct role in trade negotiations, those members who are generally skeptical of the Petro government’s approaches, especially with regard to tackling narcotics production and trafficking, will question the advisability of reopening an FTA that is currently functional “say the former ambassador.

Furthermore, Whitaker says, even if a negotiation were to take place, the Biden administration “would focus on issues important to them, including strengthening labor protections (a longtime sore spot in the Colombia FTA) and implementing new provisions related to human rights and the environment.”. After all, Colombia has the right to ask that these discussions take place. But knowing exactly what you want and understanding the weather in Washington will be critical to the bottom line.”

For Antonio Ortiz-Mena, a trade expert at the Albright Stonebridge Group and one of the Mexican negotiators during NAFTA, a renegotiation would be like opening “a Pandora’s box” that, furthermore, would probably only bring losses to Colombia.

The FTA with the United States is one of the main trade agreements that Colombia has. Photo: Yomaira Grandett – Archive / EL TIEMPO

Ortiz-Mena believes that the probability of something like this prospering in the current Congress when the Fast Track figure does not even exist, which allows the president to negotiate without the intervention of the legislature, is close to zero. And that is why he recommends exploring the review mechanism of the Free Trade Commission.

“What I would say very respectfully to Colombians, as a Mexican, is that they try to grant the greatest certainty without surprises regarding international rules and commitments. And, within the agreements themselves, see how the regions can be favored more and affected sectors. Do not confuse means with ends. The end is how to give the greatest support to the poorest or least favored segments of the countryside. But the means is not to renegotiate the FTA but to take better advantage of it,” Ortiz-Mena told this newspaper in a past interview.

