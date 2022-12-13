Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who acts as one of the intermediaries in the negotiations between the Chavista dictatorship and the opposition to resolve the humanitarian and political crisis in Venezuela, made a proposal for elections in the country in 2024 that aroused concerns: an amnesty general.

On November 11, after a meeting in Paris organized by Petro and the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and of France, Emmanuel Macron, which was attended by representatives of the regime and Venezuelan opponents, the Colombian head of state highlighted the the need for “a general amnesty” and “a general unblocking of the Venezuelan economy” so that there is an agreement for elections in 2024, which “must give guarantees to all the forces that intervene there, and in which the manifestation is that of the sovereign people of the Venezuela, who will decide”.

Dialogues between Nicolás Maduro’s regime and the opposition were resumed at the end of last month in Mexico, after being suspended a year earlier by the Chavista dictatorship in protest over the extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab – the Venezuelan dictator’s alleged figurehead. – to the United States.

However, opponents and human rights NGOs express great concern about the “general amnesty” advocated by Petro. It is not clear whether, while it would represent an end to the persecution of those who disagree with chavismo, it would also lead to impunity for those responsible for repression in Venezuela.

Already at the meeting in Paris, the representative of the opposition, Gerardo Blyde, refuted the proposal. “There are issues of crimes against humanity and human rights violations that are non-negotiable,” he said at the time.

In the following weeks, human rights organizations expressed the same concern. Marino Alvarado, director of the NGO Provea, declared that an amnesty for those responsible for crimes against humanity would violate Venezuela’s own Constitution and the measure should only be applied to release political prisoners and allow those persecuted to return to the country.

“The Constitution does not allow it, any general amnesty in the country cannot cover those who have committed serious violations of human rights and crimes against humanity,” Alvarado alleged. “There cannot be an agreement in the dialogue in Mexico that implies a guarantee of impunity.”

On Twitter, Alvarado wrote directly to Petro and said that his proposal, if it also includes amnesty for repressors, “would be an affront to the victims and would in no way favor stability and the return to democracy.”

“I welcome your interest in the situation in Venezuela and thank you for all your efforts, but you must advise yourself well on human rights issues and transitions without impunity. Argentina in 1985 is a good example, prosecuting criminals contributes to the stability of the country”, he added, citing the trials of the Argentine military at the end of the dictatorship that lasted from 1976 to 1983.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), more than 15,700 people have been detained for political reasons in Venezuela since 2014, of which 257 remain in prison.

“It is important that President Petro press for the release of all political prisoners. Amnesties and pardons can never be used in cases of crimes against humanity. Those responsible, including those at the highest levels, must be properly investigated and punished,” HRW Deputy Director for the Americas, Tamara Taraciuk, wrote on Twitter.

“Colombia can play a key role in protecting human rights, and that includes ensuring that victims of the Maduro regime have access to justice. Today, the possibility of justice does not exist in Venezuela,” argued Taraciuk. “Colombia must monitor accountability processes at the international level and contribute with lessons learned in transitional justice processes.”

Research in The Hague

Also in November, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, submitted to the Chamber of Investigation I of The Hague a request for authorization to resume the investigation into crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela.

Khan justified that the judicial procedures and legal reforms carried out by the Maduro regime to investigate and mitigate these occurrences “remain insufficient or have not yet had any concrete impact on potentially relevant processes”.

In response, the Chamber of Investigations I in The Hague determined that the views of the victims and their legal representatives on the matter be collected by March 21st.

In addition, it requested that the Venezuelan regime respond to the prosecutor’s request by February 28; after the Chavista dictatorship presents its considerations, Khan will have three weeks to give his answer. After these steps, the chamber will decide whether the investigation will be reopened or not.