The writer Otty Patiño, a former member of the M-19, will be the head of the delegation to which Gustavo Petro has commissioned the peace talks with the ELN, the last guerrilla group that remains up in arms in Colombia, according to official sources told EL COUNTRY. Patiño was one of the drafters of the current Constitution, that of 1991, the most progressive in the country’s history. He will be accompanied by Senator Iván Cepeda, a man of the highest confidence of Petro; María José Pizarro, daughter of an M-19 leader assassinated during a presidential campaign; the peasant leader Alberto Castilla, a member of the Polo Democrático, a left-wing party; the anthropologist Horacio Guerrero; and Olga Lucía Silva, among others.

The list has not been easy to conform. Petro meditated on it while visiting Egypt, where he participated in the world climate summit, and France, where he was received by Emmanuel Macron to seek a negotiated solution to the crisis in Venezuela. The Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, had presented him with three names that the president backed down and that was what delayed the announcement of the government delegation. The names are scheduled to be released this Thursday. As the president had slipped, there is no military on the list.

Colombia, as an initial goodwill gesture, plans to release three ELN prisoners. The dialogues will take place in Caracas starting next Monday, in some still secret place. Venezuela is the place chosen because the guerrillas have an important presence there, not only on the border with Colombia, but also in the capital. Nicolás Maduro has acquired an unexpected role in this whole affair. Petro reestablished relations with him as soon as he took office and offered him his hand, although he did not expect to include him in this peace process. However, it was unrealistic not to include Chavismo, whose leaders have ties to the guerrilla leaders. Counting on Venezuela was almost essential in this difficult process that will start next week. Almost all the Colombian presidents of the last century have entered into dialogues with the ELN without success.

The first cycle of talks will last 20 days. On the part of the guerrilla, 20 negotiators will participate. The ELN, unlike the FARC, does not have the ultimate goal of seizing power,

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.