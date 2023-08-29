Gustavo Petro in a conference at the Palacio de Nariño, in November 2022. Ivan Valencia (AP)

One morning in May 2022, Gustavo Petro was in his Bogotá apartment engrossed in breakfast. His team made fuss and urged him to leave, but nothing had any effect against the man who three days later would win the first round of the elections in Colombia. Petro got into his car and headed south through the city when he saw fit and 10 minutes late he sat in the last live electoral debate that had started with his empty seat. Before the scolding of his opponents, he excused himself: “The traffic jams.” It would only be an anecdote if it were not a custom.

The president is almost always late for his appointments, sometimes hours late, and many other times he doesn’t show up. In the year that he has been in office, his cancellations or absences number in the dozens, there is not a week in which his agenda is fulfilled, with clamorous rudeness that has turned the matter into a matter of State. The opposition questions whether the president is in good health or has an addiction. He denies it, considers it an attack, but does not give a convincing reason for so many scheduling problems.

“It is nothing serious and it is not the same always. At first it was inexperience with my team, ”he said this weekend in an interview with Change. An answer that does not clear up doubts either. Among the most notorious sit-ins of him is his absence on the island of San Andrés on July 13 to receive the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Colombia-Nicaragua litigation there. “I don’t know what happened that day that was to come, the Raizal people stayed waiting,” lamented the island’s governor.

Or the one from a few days ago, when he canceled his presence at the last minute at the business congress in Cartagena. He also did not comply with former president Juan Manuel Santos, after agreeing to a meeting to discuss the peace process with the ELN, and he did not appear in recognition of the troops of the Military Forces, shortly after coming to power. The portal the empty chair He has counted up to 82 occasions in which the president did not attend acts on his agenda in his first year in office.

The matter is on everyone’s lips, from those closest to the most critical. A person who worked for months in his circle of trust assures that part of the problem is that the president does not measure time and likes to stop and talk to anyone without thinking about the next act, so the delays accumulate over time. throughout each day. That could explain only part of the problem. Even the inexperience of his team to which the president alludes should have already been corrected in these months.

The analyst Yolanda Ruiz believes that the president must give a clear explanation to the Colombians. “If it is not about health, but about indiscipline, it is the right of the citizens to demand that they organize themselves. That he have his rest times, obviously, but that he schedule his agenda better so that he does not disrespect people, institutions or communities ”, she maintains.

Mandatory medical examination

Petro’s opponents have found a vein in these absences, for which in many cases there is no explanation other than the last-minute change of an act on a private agenda. Two congressmen filed a proposal in the Senate to force the president to submit to a medical examination to determine his state of health, a demand with few signs of getting ahead, to which Petro replied angrily: “Now they want to confuse the fact that he does not go to a event to which I have supposed illnesses. No, gentlemen, the president cannot be taken to rude traps”.

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva also came out this Monday in his defense in an ironic tone: “That his blood count should be made known, that his state of mind needs to be established, what time he gets up and why he sleeps late. It is true that President Gustavo Petro came out as a revolutionary”.

For many, behind this scheduling problem there is nothing more than a way of being somewhat chaotic. Petro’s delays are widely known since his time as mayor of Bogotá. Eugénie Richard, a professor and researcher at the Externado de Colombia University, is among them. This professor points out that accumulating as many tardies as Petro does is not so much a governance problem. The problem is that it generates a bad perception among citizens and a negative public opinion that can “become problematic” in the long run.

The lack of explanations has raised rumors and direct accusations, some with the intention of feeding a negative climate towards the president, such as those that suggest the possibility of addiction or suffering from a mental disorder. He denounces persecution due to his status as a leftist, but rumors about the health of presidents have been a recurring theme throughout history, not only in Colombia.

In the United States, the leaders undergo a traditional annual check-up and the White House makes the results public. The measure became popular after cases such as that of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who in 1944 was elected for the fourth time without the voters knowing that he suffered from a serious heart disease from which he died barely a year later. Of Donald Trump, the White House doctor said in 2018 that his health was “excellent” and the last medical report of the current president, Joe Biden, released last February, described him as “healthy and vigorous”. Despite this, neither one nor the other, aged 77 and 80, respectively, are spared from the rumors.

