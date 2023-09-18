President Gustavo Petro’s criticism of US policy in Cuba is accurate, but lacks credibility given his resistance to also questioning the terrible human rights record of the communist government in Havana.

That is what the American organization Human Rights Watch told this newspaper in relation to the controversy that arose over the weekend between President Petro and former Colombian President Iván Duque.

“President Petro is right to criticize the designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, which was based on absurd grounds, and to condemn the embargo, which has done nothing to improve the human rights situation in the country. But his “Criticisms have little credibility if they are not accompanied by a condemnation of the systematic repression of civil and political rights in Cuba, where there are more than a thousand political prisoners, including independent artists and ordinary citizens whose only “crime” is having gone out to protest.” Juan Pappier, Deputy Director of HRW for the Americas, told this newspaper.

Petro, who arrived this Saturday to attend the United Nations General Assembly, blamed Duque for the re-entry of Cuba to the list of countries sponsoring terrorism prepared by the United States and which provides for strong sanctions.

The Caribbean island had left this list during the Barack Obama administration but was included again in the Donald Trump government. According to Petro, at a direct request from the former president of the Democratic Center.

“The excuse was because, as had been agreed with the Santos government, the ELN peace negotiators could not be handed over as hostages, as Duque requested. The previous agreements signed in the form of protocols by the countries of Colombia, Cuba and Cuba were betrayed. and Norway. The consequence of Duque’s betrayal of the word pledged by the Colombian government is that today most of the medicines that need to be imported for the lives of boys and girls cannot be brought into Cuba,” Petro said in his account of

President Petro attacked Duque and blamed him for the US decision on Cuba.

Former President Duque also used his X account (formerly Twitter) to respond to Petro. He pointed out that The attack on the General Santander School, which occurred on January 17, 2019, was planned and executed from Cuba.

“The Cuban dictatorship sponsors terrorists and has always sponsored them. This was the case with the terrorism of the M-19, FARC, ELN, among others. This was the case with the terrorism of the M-19, FARC, ELN, among others,” said the Ex leader.

And he added: “Many present themselves as defenders of life, but they are servile in the face of the oppression and barbarism of the Castros and their heirs.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68